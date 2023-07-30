myrobin: Crowd logistics startup gives packages a ride

The Austrian entrepreneur Hannes Jagerhofer, who made a significant contribution to the beach volleyball boom in Austria with his company Beach Majors, presented his latest project – the Klagenfurt-based startup myrobin. This start-up company offers a crowd logistics solution in which people transport packages during their trips that take place anyway. Jagerhofer had the project for the first time a few years ago […]

