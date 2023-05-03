NaaS and AIOps, HPE Aruba and cloud-native network management

Hewlett Packard Enterprise improves operational agility with the release of HPE Aruba Networking Central solution to manage cloud-native network with NaaS and AIOps capabilities. With IT teams understaffed and overburdened, many companies lack the resources to manage network products and capabilities from multiple vendors.

How to manage cloud-native network

Per reduce time spent troubleshooting and optimizing your network, the HPE Aruba Networking Central platform has been redesigned to streamline operations and improve productivity. And this by leveraging Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and reducing manual tasks. This frees up networking teams to focus on more valuable and strategic projects.

New features for the service pack

In addition, HPE Aruba Networking is introducing its Agile NaaS framework, designed to make it easier for partners to sell on-demand network services and for consumption by end customers. The new service pack features added to HPE GreenLake for Networking allow partners to combine customer-facing engineering and deployment services with a monthly subscription to NaaS technology.

For more effective management

Phil Mottram, Executive Vice President e General Manager di HPE Aruba Networking

An up-to-date network is a key prerequisite for powering future digital experiences and enabling new business models. L’evolution of our AIOps in HPE Aruba Networking Central and Agile NaaS allows you to achieve more effective management of operational complexity. While connecting with growing workloads, from edge to cloud, for a seamless hybrid work experience.

The next generation of HPE Aruba Networking Central offers a variety of business benefits. These include automated plant activities, personalized experiences for each customer, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. And again, omnichannel retail operations for a seamless shopping experience, whether in-store, mobile or online. New solution design outperforms systems legacy network management with new features that include:

Operator-centric design with a simplified user-experience to enable more people of all skill levels. This through an entity-centric view for intuitive navigation and reduced cognitive load.

Fast, world-class triage

The industry’s first time travel feature. Enables a contextual view of the point-in-time network, enabling recovery to a specific point in minutes.

Layered “sunburst” physical and logical topology vision, which improves visualization of large and complex networks.

Smart indicators for device health and customer experience that enable fast, world-class triage.

Comprehensive and AI-powered insights to get better analyses of root causes (RCA), an assessment of possible damages and precise indications.

of root causes (RCA), an assessment of possible damages and precise indications. Device-independent Day 0 and Day 1 workflows with 100% API support to automate large-scale network configurations.

Greater scalability

Agile NaaS is Aruba’s framework that helps customers navigate successfully and implement new network-as-a-service solutions to achieve the expected business results. The framework offers:

tools that enable network teams to work with the business to develop a NaaS strategy that meets individual requirements.

Support for a variety of procurement, distribution and management models.

Ability to gradually introduce Network-as-a-Service without upgrading the entire network.

World-class Zero Trust and SASE security, cloud performance and scalability, and AI-powered automation. This is to allow customers to start with the best network foundation.

The new HPE GreenLake for Networking Service Packs include:

A new Network Policy NaaS service package, based on Aruba’s ClearPass network access control solution. This new standardized offering complements the eight NaaS wired, wireless and SD-Branch service packs introduced in 2022.

Service packs are available to order beginning in HPE’s third quarter of fiscal 2023 from channel partners in 15 countries, including Italy.

Le new entry Axis Security e Athonet

HPE recently announced two acquisitions to expand the HPE Aruba Networking portfolio. These are Athonet, for private 5G connectivity, and Axis Security, for complete SASE security solutions. The acquisition of the latter was completed in March and its solutions edge-to-cloud security features have been integrated with technology from HPE Aruba Networking and will be visible in the innovation section of Atmosphere. The Athonet transaction, expected to close in HPE’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, will integrate HPE Aruba Networking solutions with existing telco software after the transaction closes.