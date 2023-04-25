Nach “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

An interview with a legendary developer makes fan hearts beat faster and gives rise to wild speculation.

Nintendo fans can currently admire the bearded plumber Mario and his friends in the cinema. Although the film was not particularly well received by the trade press (Metascore: 46 / as of April 25, 2023), it was all the more popular with the public and developed into a real hit. To date, the animated film has grossed well over 800 million US dollars worldwide. This makes the strip the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. Mario, Toad and Co. were even able to get off to a more successful start than the previous animated film leader “Frozen 2”.

This more than respectable success now seems to be confirmation for Nintendo that more films about the brand are desired. What fans should be very happy about: Shigeru Miyamoto, the creative mind behind popular series such as Super Mario or The Legend of Zelda, has now confirmed that the traditional Japanese company is already planning further films.

He left open what exactly we can expect. In an interview with the Japanese magazine, he only revealed the information that the focus is on the largest Nintendo franchises Nihon Keizai Shimbun. So it remains exciting and should provide a lot of discussion material – Nintendo is known for its numerous popular cult series and characters.

An epic “The Legend of Zelda” adventure with Link in Hyrule or a lonely space odyssey with Samus in the Metroid universe would be exciting ideas, but a sequel to the Mario film would certainly be conceivable. In any case, there is enough material for interesting projects.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what exactly Nintendo is planning. We also don’t know when more information could follow. If you haven’t seen the Mario film yet, you can still watch it in the cinema of your choice.

