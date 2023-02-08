Publisher Nacon plans to launch a fairly wide range of games (over 25) in 2023, but since we’re now in the second month of the year, questions have been raised about when each game will arrive.

To this end, Nacon has announced that it will host a digital conference in March, when it will“Shared a lot of information about upcoming games”,Meanwhile also“The opportunity to showcase the gameplay of several games”.

This Nacon Connect will beMarch 9 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CETAs for some of the games that will be in attendance, Nacon has confirmed that RoboCop: Rogue City, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Gangs of Sherwood, TT3: Ride of the Edge and Ravenswatch will be there.

Be sure to watch the show on YouTube and Twitch.