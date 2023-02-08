Home Technology Nacon Connect will be held in March –
Technology

Nacon Connect will be held in March –

by admin
Nacon Connect will be held in March –

Publisher Nacon plans to launch a fairly wide range of games (over 25) in 2023, but since we’re now in the second month of the year, questions have been raised about when each game will arrive.

To this end, Nacon has announced that it will host a digital conference in March, when it will“Shared a lot of information about upcoming games”,Meanwhile also“The opportunity to showcase the gameplay of several games”.

This Nacon Connect will beMarch 9 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CETAs for some of the games that will be in attendance, Nacon has confirmed that RoboCop: Rogue City, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Gangs of Sherwood, TT3: Ride of the Edge and Ravenswatch will be there.

Be sure to watch the show on YouTube and Twitch.

See also  Overwatch 2's Ranked Mode Will Get Some Big Changes

You may also like

There are new water coolers from Mon and...

Bobby Kotick Describes Microsoft Deal As A West...

Team Deathmatch. Remastered Hero Update Apex Legends: Revelry...

The battle of artificial intelligence. So Microsoft and...

OnePlus Pad is the company’s first tablet

The battle of artificial intelligence. So Microsoft and...

BioShock creator’s new game gets a launch window...

ChatGPT’s surprising answer to a question about Telefono...

Foreign media: Apple Watch can inspire people, but...

Human, all too human – La Stampa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy