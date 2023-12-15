Nanorobots in medicine: towards human testing

We are starting to talk about clinical tests on humans for nanorobots intended for applications in the medical field. In particular, in the United States, there are currently four young companies working in this direction, with the aim of bringing their nanomachines to phase 1 studies, following laboratory studies and preclinical testing on animals.

The article “Delivering drugs with microrobots”, which appeared in Science on 7 December 2023, brought the attention of the international scientific community back to the concrete, effective application of nanorobots in medicine.

Its author, Bradley Nelson, professor of Robotics and Intelligent Systems at the Zurich Polytechnic, very simply asks “where are” these tiny biocompatible machines to be injected into the human body to explore it more easily, repair it from the inside and administer drugs in a precise and targeted way. We’ve been hearing about it from researchers for years – comments – but we still haven’t seen them leave the laboratories and enter the heart of clinical trials. How long until this step?

Before, however, answering the legitimate question, a semantic clarification is in order. Nelson, in his writing, speaks of “microrobot” because – as he himself states – it is the expression most in use, the most popular and generic. Its meaning, in reality, refers to robots of varying sizes give a micron (or a hundredth of a hair) down to a few millimeters in scale.

But if the device is smaller than a micron, then it is a nanorobot (also callednanobot”) and pertains to the field of nanorobotics studies, whose task is the creation of robots from dimensions ranging from 0.1 to 10 micrometresi (where a micrometer corresponds to a thousandth of a millimetre), drawing on criteria and methodologies specific to nanotechnologies and manufacturing processes nanofabrication. Which is the subject we will deal with in this article.

Nanorobots have all the potential to support (not replace) the doctor’s work in multiple operations, from the transport and release of drugs to specific points of the human body to the treatment of tumors on site, overcoming invasive and aggressive traditional chemotherapy. Are nanodevices coming to hospitals? It will still take time, but some of them have already moved from laboratory studies to preclinical testing. And a US startup has invested millions of dollars in the production of nanobots to be tested on the human body. Current research is exploring new lines for the application of nanomachines in clinical practice: the first is that of neuronal regeneration in damaged areas of the brain, the second is that of in vitro fertilization.

Nanorobots and medicine: expected applications in the healthcare sector

The study to which it is due design of the first nanodevice as thick as a human hair, capable of moving autonomously within liquids (it ran on glucose fuel), dates back to 2004 and bears the signature of the University of California. He had the merit of inaugurating the robotics on the nanometric plane which, precisely because of its intrinsic characteristics, immediately had, among the most fascinating lines of research, the construction of nanomachines the size of a cell, such as to be injected into the human body and, inside it, to move as it does, in reality, a life-sized robot.

In short, the elective field of application of nanorobots has, since their debut, been medicine. To the point that, even before 2010, researchers who began to deal with the subject coined the term “nanomedicine”, to designate, in the sector, that sphere in which, in the future, the use of nanorobotics would allow penetrate a living cell to release molecules and carry out all those operations that normally require invasive microsurgical maneuvers.

Made up of synthetic, biological materials (such as DNA strands) or both (although most move by means of magnets), nanobots, in addition to transport and release of drugs at specific points within the body (so-called “drug delivery”), also have the potential to restructure fabrics, suture blood vesselsbe sent en masse to probe arteries and organs and to dissolve blood clots in the brain of stroke patients.

It is, however, the treatment of oncological diseases the most interesting therapeutic area, to which nanorobotics has always looked. The objective is to bypass classic chemotherapy – too invasive and aggressive – thanks precisely to the size of the nanorobots introduced into the body, capable of reaching the cancer cells, even in difficult to access points, and of “unhooking” the drug directly in proximity to the tumor, thus bombarding it from the inside and thus preserving the surrounding healthy cells and tissues.

These are the “tasks”, the operations, that are expected from such nanodevices in daily clinical practice. And maybe the wait is about to get shorter.

The work of startups, increasingly closer to clinical trials on humans

“How long until the transition from laboratory to clinical testing?” is the question that we left hanging at the beginning and that Bradley Nelson asks himself in his article on the subject of nanorobots to support medicine.

Well, the professor from ETH Zurich is optimistic that such devices are arriving in hospitals. Some of them – he explains – have already moved from the laboratory to preclinical testing on large animal models, including pigs. And in the United States there are at least quattro startup – he adds – who are working on the creation of nanobots intended for clinical trial on humansin order to test its safety and effectiveness.

One of these is Bionaut, based in Los Angeles, which, as of January 2023, has invested 43 million dollars to bring its nanomachines to the phase 1 studieswhich coincide – precisely – with tests on the human organism.

In detail, the American company is engaged in the development and production of nanorobots as large as the tip of a pencil, responsible for targeted administration of drugs for the treatment of a rare genetic disease called “Dandy-Walker Syndrome”, which can now be diagnosed already during embryonic development.

In affected children, the pathology causes a serious malformation of the cerebellum and one of the brain cavities containing the cerebrospinal fluid. The mission of the nanodevice – still under construction – will be to release the active ingredient in the exact point where the cysts that block the flow of spinal fluid in the brain are located and perforate them.

This is an unprecedented therapeutic approach, with historical significance, which will open a new course in the management of rare genetic diseases.

Nanorobots in medicine: where research is leading

In terms of nanorobots for medicine, if the most awaited applications in daily clinical practice are those described above, two research projects in 2023 (the current year) are in the context of studies so far unexplored by nanorobotics engineers, relating to neurology and to in vitro fertilization.

The publication of an article in Advanced Science (“Motile Living Biobots Self-Construct from Adult Human Somatic Progenitor Seed Cells”) dates back to November 30, 2023 – Nelson illustrates – in which researchers from Tufts University, in Boston, tell how have developed a nanobot using tracheal cells collected from voluntary patients.

Why the trachea? Because, inside, it presents a “waving eyelash” structure (made to capture microbes and material coming from the outside) which proved useful to the study group in designing a organoid with cilia turned outwards.

Depending on the shape of their cilia and the coverage of the latter, these nanorobots would be able to move in a straight line, turn in circles or oscillate. But the unexpected discovery – reports the professor – lies in the fact that, when the team, during the laboratory experiment, slid a tiny metal rod along a layer of neurons placed in a capsule, the nanorobt made of waving tracheal cilia «it invaded the area and triggered the growth of new neurons».

The world that this first and recent research work opens up has to do with the growth of neurons in damaged areas of the brainthanks to normal tracheal cells that are not modified and capable of moving on their own.

In February 2023, in the paper “Medical microrobots in reproductive medicine from the bench to the clinic”, which appeared in Nature Communications, a German team describes the creation of a nanorobot guided by magnetic fields for future applications in the in vitro fertilization sector.

In particular, these nanomachines could be used to safely bring the externally fertilized embryo back into the uterus, thus increasing the success rates of implantations. Going further – adds Bradley Nelson – the authors of the study imagine, in the future, nanorobots guided by magnetic fields which, after transporting the fertilized embryo, they release it into the patient’s body to then degrade naturally.

Old and new challenges

Since the first works, in 2004, the researchers dedicated to studies on the subject of nanorobots for medicine have had very clear objectives to pursue, first of all that relating to dimensions of nanomachines to be injected into the human body, followed by resolution of issues regarding their movement in different types of body fluids and tissues and from their biodegradability.

In particular, being able to achieve nanobots with increasingly smaller dimensionsfor increasingly precise investigations of human organs and tissue analysis without resorting to invasive biopsies, is the number one challenge for nanorobotics engineers.

Be careful, however – warns Professor Nelson – to viscosity of human bloodresponsible for preventing increasingly smaller nanodevices from swimming in the opposite direction if the blood flow was particularly rapid.

Another crucial issue has to do with the biodegradability of nanorobots in the bloodstream and – in correlation to this criticality – with the degree of material safety used for their manufacture and, more specifically, with their possible toxicity.

But, on the threshold of clinical trials on humans – the teacher finally underlines – they also arise regulatory obstacles, referring specifically to the drug delivery function of nanorobots for medicine. In the sights à la “drug-device” combination:

«Even if the drug is already well known and authorized, since it is an “on-site” release, with significantly higher concentrations than the classic administration, the local regulatory authorities will require further studies, thus lengthening the waiting times for testing on the organism human»

conclude Nelson.

