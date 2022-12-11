“Like almost all unhealthy ideas, that of pulling a video game out of the universe of Nanowar of Steel it supposedly came to us while we were sipping some beers… Obviously non-alcoholic!” to say it is Carlo A. Fiaschi, singer, with the pseudonym of Potowotominimak, of the Nanowar of Steel group and character designer, senior 2D artist of the video game Nanowar of Steel: The Revenge.

Nanowar of Steel are a parody-fun-metal band from Rome who have decided, in the throes of non-alcoholic intoxication, to transpose their musical universe into a video game created by Wisdom Studio. Studio founded in 2019 that offers solutions in the development of video games, merging the entertainment component with art, cinema and culture.

Roberto Di Leo, production coordinator, narrative designer & dialogue, author of the original concept of the game continues to explain: “…Obviously soft drinks, never be! Actually, Carlo and I were already developing some graphic concepts for the next Nanowar comic series. I had already been working for Wisdom Studio for a while, while we were chatting during a break we came up with the idea of ​​working on something potentially cross-media, we all jumped out of our seats and yelled VALHALLELUJA in chorus!”. Title of one of their hits.

As for the making of Nanowar of Steel: The Revenge, Carlo A. Fiaschi took charge of a large part of the graphics department, creating the various character designs and a large part of the sprites. The other Nano working on the project is Edoardo, GattoPanceri666, Carlesi who supervises the translations into the various languages ​​present in the video game.

Revenge is a retro-inspired, crazy and irreverent title that thrusts the player into the ironic Multiverse created by the band’s songs.

“The 2D fit perfectly with the concept of the game, an adventure action/platform that could bring the player directly into the Nanowar universe. In addition the metroidvania it is a gaming category that has recently been experiencing a new spring; just think of the saga of Ori And The Blind Forest and its sequel (And The Will Of The Wisp), oppure a Blasphemous, an authentic masterpiece of the genre. It seemed like the perfect way to combine action and storytelling, because the story is there, it couldn’t work otherwise when talking about Nanowar”. Carl concludes:As a metalhead I am a Boomer by nature, and I am ontologically unable to conceive a video game that goes beyond the two dimensions. I also keep trying to no avail to finish Castlevania for years…”

In the current video game market it is difficult to find comic/ironic titles, they are practically extinct, if we then remain in the musical field, it is necessary to go back in time to meet Brütal Legend, 2009 action-adventure video game developed by Double Fine Productions and published by Electronic Arts. It is therefore difficult to position a work as The revenge, but Carlo A. Fiaschi tells us: “I would position our game in the computer equivalent of half the distance between Cesena and Caltanissetta, or Naples (and surroundings). Of course, this is such a small margin of error that readers will be able to forgive me effortlessly, at least until the first patch of the game”. Roberto Di Leo continues: “Beyond Carlo’s obvious problems in calculating distances and the slaps taken unnecessarily by the Geography Professor, I simply evaluated the video game as a medium, the vector to be able to tell a story. At this moment there are a lot of people who have returned to the island of Melèe, with Return to Monkey Islandor has experienced the electrocution of a small pearl like The Procession To Calvary. There’s always time and a way to tell a funny story, even if it’s just using a different medium”.

Naturally the music is a fundamental component, says Carlo: “As can be seen from the trailer that everyone has seen, the first song that we had to and wanted to transpose into the game was Valhalleluja; obviously in the soundtrack there will be other of our battle hymns but, without making particular spoilers, I will limit myself to pointing out to the less attentive the presence of a certain Captain F. in the trailer sequences… I leave the due conclusions to the readers”. Roberto Di Leo concludes: “I would like to add a special mention to Christian Icewho took care of the sound and musical part, with an extraordinary result”.

According to Carlo A. Fiaschi, Nanowar of Steel fans will not find spiders, trees and ebony structures in the game, Assyrian philology, graphics 3D; Carmen SanDiego, Carmen Russo, the Russian army, the Assyrian army, the Russian army at San Siro, the Assyrian special operation in Russia. Roberto Di Leo adds: “The Assyrians were a really tough population. I imagine them as the cutthroat bikers of Sons Of Anarchy”.

Roberto assures us that the release date of the game is covered by military secrecy, even if: “The wording 2022 at the end of the trailer allows anyone to think within a margin of a month and a half at most… The debut is expected on the Google Play Store for Android devices. I can’t say more because the CEO of Wisdom Studio knows my real address.”

The stability of everything is compromised, a bad guy is taking control of the Nanoverse and it’s up to the Nanowarrior to put things right, risking his own life, defeating nasty-looking bosses and also cleaning the floor. All in a pure metroidvania-style 2D platforming environment, full of spiky enemies, to explore far and wide.

The player will face the incredible challenges of a world full of obstacles and amazing secrets, made up of snow, ice, high quality furniture and lots of 18/10 stainless steel in pure Nanowar of Steel style.