A few headaches for the Italian fans who tonight April 12, 2023 wanted to enjoy the Milan Napoli Champions on Prime with friends or family. During the match and especially in the second half, in fact, the transmission was characterized by some problems.

It is still early to narrow down the causes, also and above all by virtue of the few reports so far available, but a quick check also in our “bubbleseditorials actually confirmed that not all things are going smoothly.

At the moment there are a few hundred reports, mainly directed towards the app Amazon Prime Video e TIM, which could suggest an involvement of the national operator; however, even the graphs of WindTre, Vodafone, Fastweb and Tiscali they are starting to grow progressively, an indication of a possible larger problem and not simply caused by one ISP.

In short, there is still a lot to clarify and the game is currently studded with freezes or crasheswhile in some cases the functionality is guaranteed at the cost of a particularly conspicuous resolution downgrade.

As always, we will continue to update you if there are further developments, with the hope that the problem may return in the shortest possible time.

To keep an eye on the situation, we also suggest you take a look at the DownDetector main page. Let us know in the comments how it’s going in your area!