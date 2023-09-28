Naraka: Bladepoint: Expanding Player Base and Collaborating with Famous Game Series

Naraka: Bladepoint Achieves Major Milestones, Goes Free-to-Play, and Expands to PlayStation Consoles

In an exciting move for fans of the popular oriental-themed multiplayer action game Naraka: Bladepoint, developer 24 Entertamient has announced that the game is now free-to-play. This strategic decision aims to expand the player base and make the game accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, the game has also been launched on PlayStation consoles, opening up new avenues for players to embark on this thrilling gaming experience.

To further enhance the game’s appeal, Naraka: Bladepoint is also set to collaborate with other renowned video game franchises. One such partnership includes the famed NieR series, resulting in a crossover featuring characters, skins, weapons, and accessories from Yoko Taro’s works. This exciting development has generated significant buzz among fans, eagerly awaiting a fresh infusion of content and experiences within the game.

Raylan Kwan, the game’s brand manager, recently sat down for an interview to shed light on these new developments and discuss the current state of Naraka: Bladepoint. Kwan shared that the game’s success over the past few years played a crucial role in the decision to transition to a free-to-play model. The introduction of the game on the PlayStation system has also contributed to a significant expansion of the player base. “We celebrate 20 million players worldwide. This number gives us the confidence to ditch the paywall and give back to the community,” Kwan expressed. Moreover, Naraka: Bladepoint was also voted as the Gamer’s Choice for PlayStation in July, further solidifying its position in the gaming industry.

The transition to a free-to-play model bodes well for the future of Naraka: Bladepoint, as it allows the game to thrive and attract a larger audience. Kwan emphasized the importance of continuing to deliver high-quality content to ensure the game’s longevity. He revealed that the development team is currently working on a third map for Naraka: Bladepoint, promising even more exciting and immersive gameplay experiences.

Naraka: Bladepoint can now be enjoyed on multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. The expanded availability ensures that players can delve into this action-packed world regardless of their preferred gaming system.

As the game enters this new phase, it is evident that Naraka: Bladepoint is poised for further success. Its transition to a free-to-play model, collaboration with popular video game series, and commitment to delivering exceptional content are all factors that will continue to captivate fans and enthrall new players. The future of Naraka: Bladepoint looks bright, with more thrilling adventures and surprises awaiting its ever-growing community of players.

