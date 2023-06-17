Narwhal Freo test conclusion – vacuum cleaning robot with cleaning station – technology sloth

More info on Narwal’s website: https://bit.ly/3N4qz4P

I had never heard of Narwal before, although they have been on the road as manufacturers of vacuum robots for a long time, but are only now coming to Germany. The first is the Narwal Freo, more of a wiping robot than a vacuum robot with an enclosed cleaning station for the wiping mops. You can find out what the box can do in the video.

Link from Narwhal to Amazon: https://amzn.to/3P9kTc7

#NarwalFreo #mop robot #robot vacuum cleaner #amazonfinds #dirtsense

Slogan: Not clean yet? Over it again!

similar posts