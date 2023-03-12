Il NAS Synology DiskStation DS1823xs+ combines the versatility of the 8 bays for 3.5″ and 2.5″ drives with the performance of the AMD Ryzen V1780B architecture with 8 GByte of RAM.

The new SOC AMD offers a clearly higher working frequency than the V1500B that equips the previous DS18xx solutions. This V-Series CPU adopts Zen architecture and one clock sino a 3,35 GHz (in place of the 2.2 GHz of the previous family). The basic structure remains unchanged, with 4 cores, 8 threads and support for DDR4 RAM up to 3.2 GHz. The increase in frequency results in higher power consumption and a TDP that rises from 12-25 W up to the current 35- 54W

Thanks to the multicore CPU and the possibility of RAM expansion up to 32 GByte, this Synology NAS is suitable for numerous possible usage scenarios. It can be networked to consolidate unstructured data in offices and studios, back up servers and endpoints in offices and synchronize files between devices and different locations, or manage local surveillance.

Synology’s new integration course involves redesigning the core NAS hardware. Thus, an adapter appears as standard LAN a 10 GBit, flanked by two 1 Gbit ports e an Out-Of-Band (OOB) management LAN which allows remote reboot, reset and troubleshooting even when the system is powered off. There are three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, while connectors remain eSATA (2), for external enclosures.

The Synology DS1823xs+ NAS is a complete and flexible product. The company has in fact integrated due slot M.2 for the management of high performance NVMe type storage in 2280 format. If that were still not enough, the system provides one PCI Express x8 Gen 3 lane with x4 electrical connectivity.

With over 3,100/2,600 MB/s sequential read write speeds and flexible configuration options, DS1823xs+ supports demanding applications in creative and data-driven industries.

DSM operating system simplifies remote administration with powerful storage management, data protection and maintenance solutions. These include remote drive replacement, cloud-based system health and security monitoring for distributed server fleets. To minimize service downtime, pairs of servers can be configured in an active-passive formation.

Productivity solutions

Synology Drive allows users to access, share and synchronize files between PC, Mac and mobile devices, it boosts collaboration between employees working on-site and remotely and allows you to synchronize or distribute files between offices around the world. With Hybrid Share, enterprises can leverage the full power of the cloud to efficiently synchronize data across locations and expand storage when needed. While most of the data is securely stored in the Data Center Synology C2, caches of frequently opened files are maintained on local Synology servers, so as to offer reliable access to LAN speeds.

Il backup Of endpoint Linux, Mac and PC, servers, Synology systems, VMware and Hyper-V virtual machines, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace can be consolidated into DS1823xs+ with theActive Backup Suite. Incremental backups reduce backup times, while fast recovery options help organizations minimize recovery time objectives (RTOs); powerful data deduplication dramatically reduces storage space consumption.

Security and surveillance

Files and LUNs stored on the DS1823xs+ can be protected from attacks ransomware and other threats with near-instantaneous snapshots captured via Snapshot Replication, minimizing storage usage and RTOs. Hyper Backup allows you to securely back up your data to a variety of destinations, including remote servers, cloud storage, or external media.

Designed for professional use, Surveillance Station by Synology is a powerful yet flexible VMS that supports over 8,300 video cameras IP certified ONVIF and validated. Another 75 cameras can be added to DS1823xs+6, and larger systems can be built by connecting servers with the Integrated Central Management System. A set of intuitive monitoring, management and analysis tools for PCs and mobile devices allows users to protect their local assets wherever they are.