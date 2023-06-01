NAS TerraMaster U8-450, shallow depth network storage

The new NAS TerraMaster U8-450 it is powered by the CPU Intel Atom C3558R, It boasts two 10 Gbit SFP+ ports, 8 GByte of RAM and a short depth 8-bay chassis.

The base platform benefits from the performance of the 2.4 GHz quad-core processor and can be expanded up to 32 GByte with ease. In addition to the SFP+ ports, the NAS includes two 2.5GbE LANs with support Link Aggregation e due USB 3.1 a 5 Gbps.

In addition to the 8 slots for 3.5″ and 2.5″ drives, this storage provides two M.2 SSD connectors for NVMe drives, essential to enable cache acceleration technology SSD TerraMaster Hyper Cache.

Hyper Cache is a unique SSD cache acceleration technology developed by TerraMaster. Compared with traditional SSD cache, Hyper Cache offers the user the choice of three alternative cache modes designed to meet different usage requirements. It can also improve the speed and security of the cache by creating disk arrays for SSDs. TerraMaster Hyper Cache could improve storage performance by 100%, providing user with more efficient and reliable hybrid storage.

High performance and small size

He NAS U8-450 was developed specifically for users who need high-speed storage, which can meet the stringent needs of 4K image editing, virtualization, database and other applications with high storage performance requirements.

U8-450 runs the new TOS 5 operating system, which adds more than 50 new functions and 600 improvements over the previous generation. The new features address more business requirements, as well as greatly improve responsiveness, security, and ease of use.

This NAS supports one hard drive up to 20 TByte and its total capacity can reach 160 TByte. It can store 60 million HD photos, 36 million business documents, 80,000 HD movies and 8 million downloadable music files, allowing you to backup data on Windows PC, MAC computer, mobile phone, HDD case and network disk on TNAS for centralized management. This adequately protects users from data loss due to hardware malfunction or ransomware.

U8-450 comes with a 2U chassis Rackmount with a depth of only 384 mm and a weight of 6.9 kg. It can be installed easily and without any guides, it can be mounted on most 2-column wardrobes and small wall-mounted wardrobes and can be used in many environments.

Equipped with a fan silent With high quality and specially optimized internal structure, U8-450 maintains a relatively low noise level when working under full load.

RAID and data protection

TRAID is short for TerraMaster RAID. TRAID is a flexible disk vector management tool developed by TerraMaster. Its features include automatic disk space combining, hard disk failure redundancy protection, and automatic capacity expansion. These features do not require manual configuration by the user, because the system automatically completes the configuration based on the properties of the hard drive. TRAID provides users with an optimized, flexible and elastic disk vector management solution, which is especially good for users who are not particularly skilled in disk vector configuration.

The U8-450 NAS supports all mainstream file services: SMB, NFS, SFTP/FTP, AFP, iSCSI, WebDAV; Multiple permission management of users, user groups and file directories satisfies cross-platform file services in different network environments.

TOS can protect your important data using visual user interfaces and reliable storage solutions due to its integration with multiple backup applications that can meet your backup needs under a variety of circumstances.

Time Machine Backup Allows macOS users to back up data to MAC computers, manage folder storage quotas, and selectively restore data based on the previous version of the backup data as per timeline.

Advanced services

TerraSync: It is not only applicable to data synchronization among various clients to perform version management of synchronized data, but also helps Windows computer users to realize multi-version backup of computer data.

Snapshot of TerraMaster File System (TFSS): TFFS takes a snapshot of the file system of a TNAS device by leveraging the characteristics of the file system itself, thus avoiding data loss due to mistaken operations or ransomware attacks.

Backup TFM: Through TFM Backup, you can easily backup shared folders in TNAS to many other local folders, storage location or even a remotely mounted folder.

CloudSync: Backs up or synchronizes TNAS data to cloud drive, which not only improves the availability of cloud data, but also provides different offsite backup versions, safeguarding its security.

Instant photography: You can take continuous snapshots of your folders or iSCSI LUNs by enabling their scheduling with advanced storage technology and enhanced snapshot technology available through the BTRFS file system. When a disaster occurs, you can roll back the system to the previous times and restore the latest backup, ensuring data safety.

Double Backup: To provide different offsite backup versions, Duple Backup offers advanced data protection by backing up files to another remote TNAS, file server or cloud drive.

A high level of network security is guaranteed by the integrated VPN server, which offers three modes of services: PPTP, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec.

The U8-450 NAS connects to the domain server via AD or LDAP domain and assigns storage space access rights to domain users and user groups, substantially reducing IT management costs while improving productivity at the same time. staff efficiency.

TerraMaster File System Snapshot (TFSS) is a file system based data protection tool developed by TerraMaster. The TFSS takes snapshots of an entire file system by taking advantage of the capabilities of the BTRFS file system, and all data on the TNAS device will be protected. In the event of an incident, just click the snapshot list to recover data in an instant, without the risk of human error or ransomware attacks.

TerraMaster implements its unique after-sales service policy of “provide replacement within 2 years” and worry-free quality assurance through online real-time customer service, professional technical forum, online user guide, mailbox technical service mail and a remote troubleshooting service.