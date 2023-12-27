NASA already has a date for its return to the Moon, it will be February 23

NASA’s Upcoming Peregrine Mission 1 to the Moon Rescheduled for February 23, 2024

One of NASA’s most ambitious missions is the planned return to the Moon, which will take place more than 50 years after the Apollo missions. Originally scheduled for Christmas, the agency delayed the launch to allow for additional testing of ULA’s (United Launch Alliance) new Vulcan carrier rocket. Now, the Peregrine Mission 1 (TO2-AB), as it is officially known, has been rescheduled for February 23, 2024.

The scientific objectives of the mission are wide-ranging, with plans to study the lunar exosphere, thermal properties, hydrogen abundance of the lunar regolith, magnetic fields, and the radiation environment. The mission will also test advanced solar panels. The Peregrine Mission 1 is approximately 1.9 m high and about 2.5 m wide, with a box-shaped main body that sits on four support legs. It will carry 10 payloads of different types.

According to a recent statement from NASA, the mission will involve an Earth orbit of 3 to 33 days, followed by a cruise to the Moon and a lunar orbit phase of 4 to 25 days. The lander is then scheduled to operate on lunar soil for about 192 hours.

As NASA continues its preparation for this momentous mission, the excitement and anticipation among scientists and space enthusiasts are growing. Stay tuned for updates on the Peregrine Mission 1 and other groundbreaking space exploration developments.

