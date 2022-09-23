Home Technology NASA and Hideo Kojima team up to create Ludens-themed watch – Engadget
NASA Kojima Hideo Space Ludens

NASA and Hideo Kojima have teamed up to create a new Space Ludens watch based on the latter’s studio mascot, Ludens. What’s more surprising is that this is not a smart product. Compared with Ludens’s own futuristic and technological image, the contrast is very obvious. Responsible for the design and sales of the watch is Anicorn, an old partner of NASA. They incorporated the silver/grey tones and gold screws of the Ludens space suit into the watch, with the NASA logo and the words “Extra-Vehicular Creative Activity Suit” printed below the face, and the familiar Ludens pattern in the transparent chassis on the back.

This Space Ludens will be on sale on September 27, limited to 600, of which the first 100 buyers will also receive a skull mask. Anicorn has not disclosed the price of the new product yet, but according to its past habits, supporting Kojima and NASA is probably expensive.

