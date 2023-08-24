NASA and SpaceX Prepare for Launch of Crew-7 Mission to International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX are preparing for the launch of the Crew-7 joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:50 am ET on Friday, is part of NASA’s commercial crew program, which involves paying private companies to transport astronauts to the ISS.

Following a launch readiness review, NASA and SpaceX confirmed their readiness for the mission. According to a tweet from the space agency, “Operations teams have not identified any significant issues with Falcon 9 or the Dragon spacecraft.” Both organizations have been working diligently on final launch preparations, and any remaining tasks are expected to be completed prior to launch.

The weather conditions for the launch are favorable, with the US Space Force predicting a 90% chance of favorable conditions. This is reassuring news for the mission crew, which includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

If all goes according to plan, the SpaceX Dragon capsule, named Endurance, will dock with the ISS approximately 23 hours after liftoff. It will then remain at the station for a six-month mission, participating in various scientific experiments and supporting the crew.

In case of any launch delays, NASA and SpaceX have backup launch windows available. They can attempt the launch again on Saturday, August 26 at 3:27 a.m. or Sunday, August 27 at 3:04 a.m.

The successful execution of this mission will further solidify NASA’s collaboration with private space companies and their ability to regularly transport astronauts to the ISS.