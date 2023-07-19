NASA Announces Discovery of Most Distant Black Hole, CEERS 1019

NASA Discovers Farthest Black Hole in the Universe

Foreign media reports reveal that NASA, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, has recently made a groundbreaking discovery. The James Webb Space Telescope, diligently exploring the depths of the universe, has detected the most distant black hole ever observed from Earth. This incredibly distant black hole, located in the ancient galaxy “CEERS 1019,” has been estimated to have a mass approximately 9 million times that of our sun and an age surpassing 13 billion years.

According to NASA, CEERS 1019 was formed around 570 million years after the Big Bang. Interestingly, the mass of this black hole is relatively small compared to others discovered in the early universe. Its mass, approximately 9 million times that of the sun, is remarkably lower than the typical mass of early universe black holes, which often exceed 1 billion times the sun’s mass.

The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that CEERS 1019 is now the farthest active black hole ever observed. NASA emphasizes that these faint and distant black holes can only be detected with the aid of advanced equipment in telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope. This groundbreaking observation could unlock a wealth of new knowledge about black holes in the early universe.

The galaxy “CEERS 1019” itself presents a unique image, appearing as a string of three bright spots instead of the conventional single disk structure of other galaxies. Jeyhan Kartaltepe, a member of the CEERS team at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, suggests that the merging of galaxies may stimulate black hole activity, enabling stars to multiply. Moreover, researchers hypothesize that the black hole in CEERS 1019 might soon become the most distant active supermassive black hole ever recorded.

This extraordinary discovery sheds light on the mysterious evolution of black holes in our universe. It underscores the importance of technological advancements and space exploration in expanding our understanding of the cosmos. As NASA continues to push the boundaries of scientific exploration, we eagerly await further revelations that will shape our perception of the universe and our place within it.

Image: NASA’s official website press release screenshot

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

