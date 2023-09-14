NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Breaks American Record for Most Time in Space

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio sets new American record for time in space

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has broken the American record for the most time spent in space, surpassing the previous mark of 355 days. Rubio achieved this milestone on Monday while aboard the International Space Station.

Rubio initially arrived at the space station in September of last year, along with two Russian cosmonauts, intending to stay for a routine six-month period. However, their stay was unexpectedly extended when the Soyuz capsule, which they had arrived in, experienced a loss of coolant while docked at the station.

Despite this setback, Rubio and his crewmates have persevered and are scheduled to return to Earth on September 27. They will be traveling in a replacement capsule that was sent without a crew. By the time of their return, Rubio will have spent an impressive 371 days in space, surpassing the previous American record holder, Mark Vande Hei, by two weeks.

It is worth noting that Russia continues to hold the world record for the longest time spent in space, with a duration of 437 days achieved in the mid-1990s.

As Rubio and his crewmates prepare to depart the International Space Station, a replacement crew comprising of two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut is getting ready for their journey to the station. The upcoming crew is scheduled to depart from Kazakhstan on Friday.

