NASA Astronauts Celebrate First Spacewalk with Tool Bag Lost in Space

NASA Astronauts Lose Tool Bag During First Spacewalk

by CNN

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara celebrated their first spacewalk this month with a tool bag floating in space. The duo completed their maintenance work outside the International Space Station (ISS) in 6 hours and 42 minutes, according to the space agency.

During the spacewalk on November 1, Moghbeli and O’Hara completed work on the station’s solar panels but ran out of time to remove and stow a box of communications electronics. They left this task for a future spacewalk and conducted an assessment of how the work could be done.

A tool bag slipped from their grasp during the hours-long mission and was “lost,” NASA said, prompting flight controllers to use the ISS’s external cameras to locate it. While the tools were not necessary for the rest of their tasks, the tool bag is currently orbiting Earth ahead of the ISS, and will potentially be detectable from Earth with a pair of binoculars over the next few months until it disintegrates into the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Mission Control analyzed the trajectory of the bag and determined that the risk of re-contact with the station is low, and that the crew on board and the space station are safe and no action is required,” NASA said on its official blog.

This is not the first time an astronaut has lost tools in space. In previous incidents, astronauts have lost items like a purse during a spacewalk to clean and lubricate the gears of a malfunctioning rotating joint, as well as a putty knife while testing a method to repair the space shuttle.

The incident highlights the issue of space debris, which includes artificial materials that orbit the Earth but are no longer functional. The European Space Agency estimated that various space surveillance networks are currently monitoring and cataloging 35,290 objects, with a total mass of objects in orbit around the Earth exceeding 11,000 tons.

Share this: Facebook

X

