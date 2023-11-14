NASA Astronauts Complete Spacewalk as Tool Bag Floats Away

NASA astronauts lose tool bag during spacewalk

During a spacewalk on November 1, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara experienced a mishap when a tool bag accidentally became floating in space. Despite this, the astronauts were able to perform maintenance work on the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS) for a total of six hours and 42 minutes.

The astronauts successfully completed work on the space station’s solar arrays, but did not have enough time to remove and store a communications electronics box, leaving this task for a future spacewalk. They instead evaluated ways to accomplish the task.

During the mission, a tool bag accidentally slipped from the astronauts’ grasp, and although NASA declared it “lost,” flight controllers reassured that the risk of it re-colliding with the space station is low and no action is required.

According to EarthSky, the tool bag is currently in orbit on the ISS in front of Earth, and there’s a chance it will be spotted by people using telescopes on Earth in the coming months before entering our atmosphere and breaking up.

Unfortunately, this incident is not the first time an astronaut has lost a tool in space. Heide Stefanyshyn-Piper lost a tool bag in 2008, and in 2006, astronauts Piers Sellers and Michael Fossum lost a 14-inch shovel while testing methods to repair the spacecraft.

The incident brings attention to the issue of space junk and debris. The European Space Agency estimated that there are currently 35,290 objects being tracked and registered by various space monitoring networks, with a total weight exceeding 11,000 tons.

This incident highlights the importance of proper handling and storage of tools and equipment in space, and the need for continued efforts to monitor and address the issue of space debris.

