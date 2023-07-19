Home » NASA Captures the Sound of Martian Wind for the First Time
Technology

NASA Captures the Sound of Martian Wind for the First Time

by admin
NASA Captures the Sound of Martian Wind for the First Time

Recently, NASA released an audio of Martian wind, which is the first time humans have heard the sound of the surface of Mars.

NASA’s InSight (InSight) successfully landed on Mars on November 26 this year after traveling nearly 500 million kilometers in nearly seven months. A barometric pressure detector and seismometer on InSight recently detected and captured the low-frequency vibrations produced by the Martian wind blowing through InSight’s solar panels. Scientists estimate wind speeds of 16-24 kilometers per hour.

The original recording file is very low frequency, almost inaudible. NASA scientists boosted the audio by two octaves, and it sounds like a breeze blowing back and forth between the walls in an alley when it’s windy.

“We didn’t expect to capture this audio, so it was an unexpected gift,” said Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. But one of InSight’s missions was to Measure various motions on Mars, including those caused by sound waves.”

Before InSight, NASA actually tried to listen to the sounds on Mars, but they were unsuccessful. One of them was the Mars Polar Lander in 1999, but the probe crashed during landing; and the Phoenix Lander in 2008 successfully landed on Mars with a microphone, but because of the control The staff was worried that it would cause a short circuit in the login system, but did not turn on the microphone.

InSight will explore the planet’s interior on Mars and analyze phenomena known as “marsquakes.” NASA is also expected to carry out the “Mars 2020 rover mission” (Mars 2020 rover), which will load two microphones to record clearer sound.

See also  Low profile gamers love the classic exterior design - SilverStone FARA 513 -

References:

Farhi, A., (2018, December 7). Sound from Mars heard for first time on Earth. CBS News.

You may also like

July 17, 2023

On WhatsApp you can now chat with unknown...

SpaceX Accelerates Development of Starship as Top Priority,...

New processors dispense with special technology

Anie in 2022: production +2.3%, exports +16.9%

Vacuum robot Roborock S7 Max Ultra in the...

Anie in 2022: production +2.3%, exports +16.9%

ChatGPT ensures more productivity in marketing

to promote the “GLOBAL PANTANAL SERVICE” • Techzilla

Avvale is Microsoft Partner of the Year 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy