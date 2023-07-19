NASA Captures the Sound of Martian Wind for the First Time

Recently, NASA released an audio of Martian wind, which is the first time humans have heard the sound of the surface of Mars.

NASA’s InSight (InSight) successfully landed on Mars on November 26 this year after traveling nearly 500 million kilometers in nearly seven months. A barometric pressure detector and seismometer on InSight recently detected and captured the low-frequency vibrations produced by the Martian wind blowing through InSight’s solar panels. Scientists estimate wind speeds of 16-24 kilometers per hour.

The original recording file is very low frequency, almost inaudible. NASA scientists boosted the audio by two octaves, and it sounds like a breeze blowing back and forth between the walls in an alley when it’s windy.

“We didn’t expect to capture this audio, so it was an unexpected gift,” said Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. But one of InSight’s missions was to Measure various motions on Mars, including those caused by sound waves.”

Before InSight, NASA actually tried to listen to the sounds on Mars, but they were unsuccessful. One of them was the Mars Polar Lander in 1999, but the probe crashed during landing; and the Phoenix Lander in 2008 successfully landed on Mars with a microphone, but because of the control The staff was worried that it would cause a short circuit in the login system, but did not turn on the microphone.

InSight will explore the planet’s interior on Mars and analyze phenomena known as “marsquakes.” NASA is also expected to carry out the “Mars 2020 rover mission” (Mars 2020 rover), which will load two microphones to record clearer sound.

