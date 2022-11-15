The vast universe is boundless, and almost everything is possible. Although up to now, we only know that there is intelligent life on the earth, but life should not only exist on the earth. The origin and evolution of life should be common in the universe. Phenomenon. The search for extraterrestrial life is of great significance to human beings, and it is also one of the most enthusiastic research directions of astronomers. In the eyes of many people, the possibility of life on Mars is very high, and Mars has always been the focus of scientists’ exploration. Although there are still many difficulties in landing on Mars, people’s enthusiasm for Mars continues unabated. Not long ago, NASA’s “Curiosity” rover discovered many unknown objects on the surface of Mars, which surprised people.

Curiosity finds humanoids on Mars (Image: NASA)

Through the pictures, we can see that a strange figure has appeared on the bronze-colored rocks of Mars, which is completely incompatible with the surrounding environment and looks out of place. After zooming in on the image, we can see that the unidentified humanoid object looks like a “person” sitting on a rock. And this humanoid creature, with its hands raised around its head, seems to be looking into the distance, observing the movement in the distance. The discovery has left many alien enthusiasts flabbergasted, who think it may be the surviving Martians on Mars. In the mouths of some scientists, Mars was once a planet of life, but then all life on Mars suddenly disappeared due to various reasons. So will the unidentified humanoid creatures discovered this time really be Martians?

Curiosity captured the ‘Mars woman’ (Image: NASA)

In fact, this is not the first time that Curiosity has returned strange photos, and there have been similar experiences before. In this picture of Mars taken by the “Curiosity” rover, there appears a figure suspected of standing on a Martian rock, which looks more like a human woman. And just in the direction that the Martian woman’s eyes were looking, a disc-shaped unknown object appeared on the surface, which was obviously not formed naturally. So is this the entrance to the underground for Martians and Mars? And the picture below looks like a fully armed armored man, it seems to be lurking behind the stone with its own weapon. Netizens commented after watching it. Some people think that this is aliens monitoring the earth, and some people think that this is not a living creature, but carved out of rock.

Fully armed armored man (Internet picture)

In this regard, some experts said that in order to further detect the truth of the existence of life on Mars, scientists still need to launch more probes. Through continuous exploration to find the code of life on Mars, we can break the century-long research dilemma. However, the discovery of the existence of signs of civilization in extraterrestrial areas is a major event that gives us human trans-epoch significance, thereby refreshing the history of life exploration.

Responsible editor: Li Jingrou