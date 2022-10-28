In the 1960s, since an Italian astronomer discovered the existence of river traces on Mars, human scientists have opened the prelude to the exploration of Mars. Due to the worsening condition of the earth in recent years, and many disasters occur every year, Mars has become more and more important, and scientists have accelerated the process of exploring the red planet in preparation for the construction of human colonies in the future. The existence of living organisms on Mars is one of the things that scientists most want to confirm. Although NASA has invested a lot of manpower and material resources in this area, it is still unable to find traces of aliens. But what is comforting is that, with continuous efforts, the “Curiosity” rover has still achieved a lot on the surface of Mars and discovered many strange objects.

Strange objects photographed by “Curiosity” on the surface of Mars (Internet pictures)

Previously, NASA released some photos taken on Mars that appear to contain the remnants of alien civilizations. On the surface of some Martian rocks there are many stick patterns, perfect lines and precisely cut grooves, and circles engraved on the top of the protrusions, which look very similar to the typefaces of ancient humans on Earth to record certain information. Clearly it is not naturally occurring. Some netizens believe that this may be a font used by the Martian civilization to record certain information. After years of research by scientists, the mystery of Mars has gradually been revealed. The environment of Mars in the past was too similar to that of Earth. Is there any intelligent creature? We found that it is not a desolate and dead planet, in fact, there is liquid water on the surface of Mars’ poles.

According to an earlier report in the New York Times, the Curiosity rover has detected a large amount of pure ice in the subsurface of Mars. Mars had huge oceans, rivers and lakes in ancient times, and it had an atmosphere that closely resembled Earth’s millions of years ago. Scientists said that these are the foundation of life, and the ancient environment of Mars is indeed suitable for life to exist. Some time ago, “Curiosity” observed traces such as “rod-shaped numbers” engraved on Martian rocks, indicating that Mars was civilized in the past, and these may record the secrets of Martian civilization. As for the exploration of Mars, it is still in progress. NASA once announced to the outside world that humans will be sent to the planet in the future, and then the whole situation will be known. In fact, there has been an ongoing debate about the existence of life on Mars in recent years.

Some people say that humans were the descendants of Martians, because when Mars was in danger, some Martians did not go to other planets, but came to our earth. Others believe that Mars had a prosperous civilization in ancient times. Despite a lot of speculation, there is currently no substantial evidence to confirm this. Space is there, and humanity will keep climbing upwards. There are only two futures for human beings, one is to live forever on the earth until the last resources are exhausted; the other is to achieve interstellar travel and become an intelligent species that can survive on multiple planets. The former is very sad, while the latter is exciting, and it is also the common effort of mankind.

