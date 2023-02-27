NASA and SpaceX delayed a planned launch of a crew of four to the International Space Station on Monday due to issues with ground systems.

The decision was made less than three minutes before the spacecraft lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

An alternate launch date was set for Tuesday (February 28), but NASA said the next launch attempt will take place on March 2 due to expected adverse weather conditions.

The four astronauts include two Americans, a Russian and a member from the United Arab Emirates.

NASA said their expected six-month mission includes a series of science experiments, including studying how materials burn in microgravity, collecting microbial samples from outside the space station and “tissue-on-a-chip studies of heart, brain and cartilage function.”