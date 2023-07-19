NASA Discovers Most Distant Black Hole and Prepares for Test Flight of X-59 Supersonic Aircraft

NASA Discovers Most Distant Black Hole to Date

In a recent announcement, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed that the James Webb Space Telescope has detected the most distant black hole ever observed. This black hole, located in the ancient galaxy “CEERS 1019,” is approximately 13 billion years old and has a mass of about 9 million times that of the sun. For comparison, the mass of the sun is about 333,000 times that of the Earth.

The discovery was made possible by the advanced equipment on the James Webb Space Telescope, which can detect faint and distant black holes. Typically, black holes in the early universe have masses of over 1 billion times that of the sun, making them easier to detect due to their higher brightness.

The CEERS 1019 black hole is currently the most distant active black hole ever observed. Researchers believe that galaxy mergers may have increased the activity of the black hole and led to the formation of multiple stars within the galaxy.

It is speculated that the black hole in CEERS 1019 may soon become the most distant active supermassive black hole on record. The galaxy itself appears as a string of three bright spots, unlike the disk-like shape of other galaxies.

In other news, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released photos of the X-59 supersonic aircraft, which is set to undergo test flights at the “Skunk Works” experimental area under Lockheed Martin. The aircraft, equipped with shock wave reduction technology, aims to minimize the impact of sonic booms when flying at supersonic speeds. NASA plans to collect sound data during test flights to assist in the development of future commercial supersonic flights.

The X-59’s ability to fly quietly is a key focus of the project, as traditional supersonic aircraft produce loud sonic booms that can cause vibrations and damage to structures on the ground.

The start of ground testing for the X-59 marks the first step in its journey towards quieter supersonic flight. Engineers hope that the aircraft will only create a slight impact on the ground, comparable to the sound of a nearby car door closing.

These recent discoveries and developments highlight the ongoing advancements in exploration and technological innovation within the field of space exploration.

