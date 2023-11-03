NASA Engineers Struggle to Open Seal Containing Asteroid “Bennu” Samples

NASA Engineers Struggle to Open Asteroid Sample Seal

The seal containing samples collected from the asteroid “Bennu” was returned to Earth a month ago, but NASA engineers were unable to open it. After a seven-year space journey, the spacecraft “Osiris-Rex” completed the sampling work of the asteroid “Bennu” and returned to Earth on September 24. The sample capsule contains the most important samples from asteroids in human history. The largest soil sample collected on the lunar surface is the most important extraterrestrial sample collection mission since the Apollo program brought back lunar sand and gravel samples more than 50 years ago.

However, NASA encountered an unexpected problem. They were unable to open the sealer containing a large number of samples from the Bennu asteroid. Two of the 35 bolts on the sealer were particularly stubborn and could not be used. They are currently approved for use on Osiris No. tools for disassembly.

However, the material stained outside the seal has reached its original goal. NASA originally hoped to collect at least 60 grams of samples for this mission, but the samples collected outside the seal have reached 70.3 grams. Preliminary research shows that these black alien materials The powder is rich in carbon and water, which can help scientists understand the early stages of the formation of the solar system and explore the origin of life. As for how many samples are stored in the seal, we will not know until NASA has a way to open it.

Prada Collaborates with Axiom Space to Design NASA’s New Spacesuit

Italian fashion brand Prada will jointly design and manufacture a new NASA spacesuit with private space company Axiom Space. The U.S. Space Agency (NASA) plans to land on the moon again in 2025 and has issued a bid requesting Prada to create a flexible, durable, and more comfortable spacesuit that can withstand the harsh lunar environment. The suit should also allow astronauts to have greater mobility and a smarter digital support system.

This collaboration marks the first partnership between an Italian luxury fashion house and a commercial space company. Prada’s engineers will work alongside Axiom Space to help design spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis III lunar mission. Axiom Space stated that Prada’s expertise in materials and manufacturing will be valuable for this project. Prada’s qualifications for the job are attributed to its design-related experience, including participation in the America’s Cup sailing competition.

The announcement of this collaboration has received positive feedback. Professor Jeffrey Hoffman, who has carried out five space missions, believes that Prada’s experience in using various synthetic materials will make significant contributions to the production of new spacesuits. He emphasized that functionality takes precedence over appearance when it comes to spacesuits, stating that they must provide oxygen, pressure, and maintain a reasonable temperature for astronauts.

A prototype spacesuit for the “Artemis 3” lunar project was launched by Axiom Space earlier this year. Weighing 55 kilograms, it is specifically designed for women. “Artemis 3” will be the first moon landing mission since “Apollo 17” in 1972. Christina Koch will also become the first female astronaut to land on the moon during this mission. Prada’s collaboration with Axiom Space aims to develop the outer layer of the spacesuit, ensuring it meets the demanding requirements of the lunar environment.

Overall, the collaboration between Prada and Axiom Space represents an innovative approach to spacesuit design, combining fashion expertise with technical requirements for space exploration. This partnership reflects the growing convergence of fashion and aerospace industries and paves the way for new possibilities in space fashion.

Share this: Facebook

X

