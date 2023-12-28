NASA is preparing a mission to study an asteroid known as ‘God of Chaos’ that will pass very close to Earth

Apophis: The “God of Chaos” Asteroid to Pass Near Earth in 2029

The asteroid Apophis, also known as 99942 Apophis, is set to pass near Earth on April 13, 2029. With an approximate diameter of 340 meters, this celestial body has been designated as the “God of Chaos” due to initial calculations that showed a significant probability of collision with Earth in 2029. However, subsequent studies have ruled out that risk for the aforementioned date.

NASA has designated a new mission for the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, renamed OSIRIS-APEX, with the objective of studying the asteroid Apophis during its close pass by Earth. This mission will provide a unique opportunity to study the asteroid in great detail as it will approach Earth at a distance of about 31,300 kilometers, which is remarkably close in astronomical terms. The relevance of the meeting lies in the fact that phenomena of such magnitude occur approximately once every 7,500 years. The upcoming flyby will modify both the asteroid’s orbit and the length of its day and could also generate tremors and landslides on its surface, as confirmed by NASA.

The OSIRIS-APEX mission will observe the effects of Earth’s gravity on the asteroid immediately after the close pass. The ship’s cameras will begin taking images two weeks before the encounter and will continue studying Apophis for the next eighteen months.

Unlike the previous mission to Bennu, OSIRIS-APEX will not make physical contact with Apophis but will descend to within 5 meters of its surface and activate its thrusters to move rocks and dust, providing a glimpse of what is found beneath the surface of the asteroid.

NASA hopes that Apophis’ approach will reveal valuable information about orbital and surface changes and provide crucial data to better understand the processes that could have played a role in planetary formation, from early solar system debris to the creation of entire planets.

Share this: Facebook

X

