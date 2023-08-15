NASA Launches ‘Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024’ for Students: Design, Build, and Test Rovers for Moon and Mars Exploration

NASA is seeking students who are interested in designing and building rovers for the exploration of the Moon and Mars. The organization has launched the ‘Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024’ and is inviting interested students to submit their proposals by September 21. To provide more information about the challenge, NASA experts will host two webinars on August 24. These virtual sessions require prior registration and will explain the proposal process.

Vemitra Alexander, the Head of Challenge Activities for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, stated that the ‘Human Exploration Rover’ will focus on an immersive story based on NASA’s proposed use cases for rovers during upcoming Artemis missions, including exploration of shadowed regions, battery recharge, data sharing, and sample collection. Students participating in the challenge will need to determine why an autonomous rover exploring shaded regions has lost contact and attempt to repair it if possible.

NASA hopes that participating in this challenge will deepen students’ understanding of the content and enhance their communication, collaboration, research, problem-solving, and flexibility skills, which will benefit them academically and professionally.

In October, NASA will announce the teams invited to the ‘US Space & Rocket Center’ in Huntsville, Alabama, near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. This event will take place in April 2024 and will allow selected teams to showcase their rover designs.

The ‘Human Exploration Rover Challenge’, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, invites high school and university students worldwide to design, build, and test human-powered rovers in an obstacle course that simulates lunar and Martian terrains. Students will also need to complete months of design and safety reviews using NASA’s engineering design process.

This challenge provides students with the opportunity to participate in NASA’s ‘Artemis’ program, which aims to send the first woman and the first person of color to the Moon. NASA and event sponsors encourage students to push innovation boundaries.

Administered by NASA’s STEM Engagement Southeast Regional Office in Marshall, the challenge is one of the eight ‘Artemis Student Challenges’. NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement uses challenges and competitions to encourage students to pursue degrees and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

In addition to these details, it has been reported that the Apollo 27 team from the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC) in the Dominican Republic won two awards in the “NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge, HERC 2023”. The team received the “Most Improved Award” and the “Spirit Award”, adding to their previous honors of the System Safety Award (2020) and STEM Engagement Award (2022). The group competed at the NASA Research and Development Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday, May 22.

