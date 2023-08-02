Home » NASA Launches New Streaming Platform “NASA+” for Free Subscriptions and Ad-Free Services
Technology

NASA Launches New Streaming Platform “NASA+” for Free Subscriptions and Ad-Free Services

by admin
NASA Launches New Streaming Platform “NASA+” for Free Subscriptions and Ad-Free Services

NASA Launches New Free Streaming Platform “NASA+”

NASA has officially announced the launch of a new free streaming platform called “NASA+”. The platform will provide free subscriptions and ad-free services, and will be available on popular streaming platforms such as iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. NASA+ will feature Emmy Award-winning live coverage, as well as new original footage.

Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, expressed excitement about the platform’s potential for furthering exoplanet research and understanding Earth’s climate. Fox stated, “The new science flagship website and the upcoming “NASA+” streaming platform will present research results in an interdisciplinary way and establish a stronger connection with the audience.”

Jeff Seaton, Chief Information Officer at NASA Headquarters in Washington, emphasized the importance of online engagement in making NASA’s information more accessible and searchable. Seaton said, “We hope to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience.”

Marc Etkind, deputy director of the Communications Office at NASA Headquarters, commented on how the platform will help NASA tell the story of exploring the unknown. Etkind stated, “This will help us better tell the story of how NASA explores the unknown.”

NASA+ is set to be released in the coming months and can be downloaded through the NASA website. Interested users are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

In other news, a rare astronomical event known as the “Super Blue Moon” is set to appear on Twitter this month. However, it may face potential trademark lawsuits due to the renaming of the event as “X”.

You may also like

HOF OC Phantom S DDR5 8000 MT/s Memory...

Amazon Prime too expensive? We checked whether it...

Top 3: The best mobile phone tariffs that...

Crunchyroll explained to boomers: what it is, how...

Jinse Xiangye’s My Love2022 Earphones: A Super Cost-Effective...

films, series and programs to see on August...

The iPhone 15 Pro: A Revolution in Design...

it will be 3 nm with the new...

Linux kernel: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation...

The James Webb Space Telescope Observes NGC 6822,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy