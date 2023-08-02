NASA Launches New Free Streaming Platform “NASA+”

NASA has officially announced the launch of a new free streaming platform called “NASA+”. The platform will provide free subscriptions and ad-free services, and will be available on popular streaming platforms such as iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. NASA+ will feature Emmy Award-winning live coverage, as well as new original footage.

Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, expressed excitement about the platform’s potential for furthering exoplanet research and understanding Earth’s climate. Fox stated, “The new science flagship website and the upcoming “NASA+” streaming platform will present research results in an interdisciplinary way and establish a stronger connection with the audience.”

Jeff Seaton, Chief Information Officer at NASA Headquarters in Washington, emphasized the importance of online engagement in making NASA’s information more accessible and searchable. Seaton said, “We hope to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience.”

Marc Etkind, deputy director of the Communications Office at NASA Headquarters, commented on how the platform will help NASA tell the story of exploring the unknown. Etkind stated, “This will help us better tell the story of how NASA explores the unknown.”

NASA+ is set to be released in the coming months and can be downloaded through the NASA website. Interested users are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

In other news, a rare astronomical event known as the “Super Blue Moon” is set to appear on Twitter this month. However, it may face potential trademark lawsuits due to the renaming of the event as “X”.