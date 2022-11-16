As early as the 1970s, humans embarked on a journey to explore Mars. In the photos sent back by early probes, scientists were surprised to see many traces of liquid water left on the surface of Mars. In this way, Mars probes started their journey one by one, and returned a large amount of information about Mars. According to scientists, it is speculated that about 4.3 billion years ago, Mars had a pleasant climate, and lakes and rivers mainly composed of liquid water were widely distributed on the surface. and oceans, while the Martian atmosphere was far denser than it is today. Studies have shown that the earliest life on Earth was born about 4.1 billion years ago. At that time, Mars and Earth had a similar environment. Although the “good times” on Mars ended about 3.7 billion years ago, the long hundreds of millions of years on Mars were Life can exist entirely.

Surface of Mars as captured by Viking 2 lander (public domain)

As we all know, the earth has stored abundant natural resources for us after billions of years of evolution, but it took humans less than two hundred years to exploit them all. What’s more, human’s wanton destruction of the environment has led to the destruction of biodiversity on the earth, and more and more creatures are on the verge of extinction. The earth has already issued a warning to us, so scientists urgently need to find a place that can replace the earth and is suitable for human life. another planet. However, although the universe is so vast, there are really not many planets like the earth that have water, air and other resources suitable for human habitation! Since scientists discovered liquid water on Mars, they began to speculate whether there would be life on Mars?

In fact, Mars is covered by an atmosphere like the earth, but the atmosphere covered by Mars is very thin now, and it cannot block the strong sunlight from the sun at all, so it is very difficult for Mars to have life. But scientists have not given up on the search for life on Mars. NASA launched the Mars “Viking” probe mainly to search for life on Mars. In the Kydonia region a little north of the equator of Mars, the “Viking” once photographed a spiral-shaped unknown object. From the photos, this object is surprisingly similar to the common pipes on the earth. In the soil, it seems to be connected to the ground. Therefore, some people think that this is probably made by the Martian civilization. Does Martian life exist underground on Mars?

The Viking captured a spiral-shaped unknown object (network picture)

Scientists said that in the solar system, Mars is a close neighbor of the earth and has obvious seasonal changes. Mars exploration is more challenging than other planets. Some people claim that this indicates that a highly developed civilization once existed there. Considering the climatic conditions on the surface of Mars, if there is life on the planet, the possibility of them living in the underground space is far greater than on the surface. Even advanced civilizations that have developed for a long time have been able to rationally transform the underground space with the help of technology. The spiral pipeline may be the traffic track for them to enter the underground space.

