Humanity’s current exploration of the universe is mainly focused on Mars. In fact, Mars was discovered as early as ancient times, and it was called “Yinghuo”, which means unlucky. However, up to now, it has become a key celestial object for human exploration of space due to its relatively similar climate and environment to the earth and its relatively close proximity to the earth. For nearly half a century, humans have discovered many breathtaking objects on Mars! Once, NASA launched a rover called “Opportunity” and accidentally took a very “shocking” photo on a deserted beach near the equator of Mars. From this photo, we can see that the fossils of ancient creatures that once lived on the earth appeared on the surface of Mars.

In this photo sent back from the “Opportunity” rover, we can clearly see an unknown object that looks like a fossilized dinosaur skeleton, half-buried on a large rock. From the perspective of its structure, it is completely similar to the dinosaurs that once existed on the earth, whether it is the arrangement of the bones or the shape of the skull. In this regard, many astronomy enthusiasts have speculated that this paleontological fossil discovered on Mars this time can undoubtedly prove that Mars once had life forms in the distant ancient times. Some experts have also expressed that the appearance of this object may prove that the earth, Mars and even the entire solar system have a common origin of life.

Before foreign media reports, whether there is biological existence on Mars has always been a mystery that scientists want to solve. Not long ago, a foreign UFO explorer found suspected alien “skeletons” in pictures taken by NASA’s “Curiosity” rover on Mars earlier, which made the hobby of believing in the existence of alien life. The people were excited. The pictures show two white objects in the shape of skeletons exposed to Martian dust, one of which appears to be in the shape of a suspected head, body and arms, with a larger volume, while the other “skeleton” is smaller in size. Some netizens called the unknown object a “spine”, while others thought it was a fossil of some kind of creature. But NASA has not commented on the images of the two unusual shapes.

However, former NASA chief scientist Alan Stoffan said she believes there have been “clear signs” of life beyond Earth for more than a decade, but it will take another 20 to 30 years for solid evidence. UFO explorers who discovered suspected alien “skeletons” said they had previously found a series of life forms on Mars photos, such as recent “live bears”, aliens, fossils, houses, etc. Yet NASA refuses to acknowledge their existence. UFO explorers also stated that we have found images of lizards and rats on Mars, so the white object in the shape of a skeleton is not a surprising object. One needs to remember that it is these details that paint the big picture.

