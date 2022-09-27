Human beings have been curious about the universe since ancient times. As early as tens of thousands of years ago, the ancient ancestors stood under the night sky and looked at the stars in the sky when they were naked and hungry, and recorded the observed stars in the rocks and murals, inspiring future generations. By the 1970s, NASA (NASA) first launched an orbital probe to explore Mars, and has made many amazing discoveries so far. There is no doubt that the existence of alien life on Mars has always been an unsolved space fog. An unmanned Mars rover called Opportunity, which NASA once launched to Mars, accidentally took a shocking photo in a rock formation called Cape St. Vincent in the Victoria Crater of Mars.

Although the “Opportunity” rover has been silent for now, these precious old photos are still preserved in NASA’s photo library. Not long ago, a UFO hunter found an old photo in the NASA photo library, claiming that objects suspected of ancient Egyptian buildings were found in the rock formations of Mars. He called this suspected ancient Egyptian building “an ancient Egyptian artifact” and wondered whether this “discovery” could prove that the ancient Egyptians on Earth may have come from the Martian civilization. According to UFO hunters, the photo shows that the ancient Egyptians have yet to complete the human face carving embedded in the Cape St. Vincent rock formation on Mars, and the outlines of the eyes, chin, nose and forehead have been clearly revealed.

He also said that there may be an ancient Egyptian tomb on the side of Victoria Crater, which is older than the ancient Egyptian civilization on Earth. The climate and environment of ancient Egypt are also similar to those of Mars. The implication is that the ancient Egyptians on the earth are likely to come from Mars. However, some experts believe that there is no evidence to support this claim, and it is just a “crazy idea” about a piece of Martian stone that looks like an ancient Egyptian carving. This may be a strange effect of phantom optical illusions, which allow the brain to see shapes, structures and patterns that don’t exist. However, in fact, NASA’s “Curiosity” and “Opportunity” found many objects on Mars that are similar to human handicrafts on Earth, such as some like pyramids, some like humans, and some like “city walls” and so on.

The majority of netizens are also very interested in this, and they are all speculating about what this is. It is not surprising that some people think that this carving is just a trace left by the external force of the environment. And most netizens suspect that this may be the trace left by the ancient civilization of Mars, so what is the truth? No one has come to a conclusion yet. But what is certain is that as long as the mystery of this human face statue is solved, the process of human alien exploration will take a big step forward!

