The vast universe is vast, and almost everything is possible. Although we only know that there is life on the earth so far, the origin and evolution of life should be a common phenomenon in the universe. The search for extraterrestrial life is of great significance to human beings. , and has always been one of the most enthusiastic research directions of scientists. NASA has launched a number of probes since the 1960s, most of which have worked far better than expected and have conducted in-depth studies of Mars. It is confirmed that Mars contains a large amount of water in the form of ice. It is found that Mars has four seasons, wind, and a thin atmosphere. In spring, there will be traces of liquid flow. At present, it has been found that there are traces of rivers on Mars, pebbles, and many more. Lots of surprising discoveries.

Opportunity reaches out to analyze heat shield rocks (public domain)

Therefore, the next stage of human beings will focus on exploring Mars and strive to obtain more information on Mars. Several rovers launched by NASA to the surface of Mars have brought people a large amount of image data and the situation on the surface of Mars. In the photos sent back from the Opportunity rover, some extremely strange things have been discovered, which are the remains of an ancient civilization on Mars. “Opportunity” actually photographed a “portrait stone sculpture”. From the photo, the stone suspected of being a portrait stone sculpture is lying on a slope. From the side, the facial features of the stone statue are clearly visible, and the ears, eyes, nose, chin, etc. can be seen arrive. And this statue is very similar to the stone statue on Easter Island on Earth. This discovery has led more and more people to believe that a brilliant civilization once existed on Mars.

Previously, by analyzing the geological conditions of Mars and other information obtained on Mars, scientists believed that Mars had a good climate and environment more than a billion years ago, similar to the current Earth, with a thick atmosphere, and a large amount of oceans and liquid water, so Very likely to evolve life. Since the discovery of this suspected statue stone, many people believe that in ancient times, ancient civilizations also existed on Mars. It was only later that the environment of Mars fused, which made Mars no longer suitable for civilization to survive, and the Martians disappeared naturally. So where did these Martians go? Some people think that these Martians gradually disappeared on Mars with the harsh environment of fusion. Others believe that Martians have left Mars early to live elsewhere.

However, NASA scientists have not expressed any opinion on this photo at present, probably because it is a stone itself, and it cannot explain anything. It is not known whether there is life on Mars, but it provides us with a possibility. Although the current technology of human beings is still relatively limited, definite answers cannot be given for many things. But I believe that with the continuous exploration of Mars by humans in the future, people will eventually make new discoveries, and perhaps life on Mars will be discovered in the near future.

