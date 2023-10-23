NASA missions current 2023: All details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are coming up soon and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Falcon 9:

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently stated for Monday, November 6th, 2023, at 3:01 a.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider of the Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 224 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 166 launches completed. You can find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “Dragon CRS-2 SpX-29” mission:

The Falcon 9 flight is a supply spacecraft flight.

commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station conducted by SpaceX. The flight is being conducted under NASA’s second Commercial Resupply Services contract.

Cargo Dragon 2 brings supplies and payloads, including critical materials in direct support of science and research, aboard the space laboratory.

The Falcon 9 begins its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO railways have the lowest energy consumption and are the easiest to reach. Spacecraft take about 100 minutes to orbit the Earth and can travel at about 7 km/s. Radio contact with a ground station lasts a maximum of 15 minutes per circuit. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned space travel, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems and research and technology testing satellites.

These space programs are involved:

Commercial Resupply Services

Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) are a series of flights contracted by NASA to deliver cargo and supplies to the International Space Station. The first CRS contracts were signed in 2008, awarding SpaceX for 12 Dragon cargo flights and Orbital Sciences for eight Cygnus flights, valued at $1.6 billion, covering deliveries through 2016. The Falcon 9 and Antares rockets were also developed under the CRS program to deliver cargo systems to the ISS.

Commercial Resupply Services has existed since December 23, 2008.

These are the space organizations involved (Commercial Resupply Services):

National Aeronautics and Space Administration: GovernmentNorthrop Grumman Space Systems: CommercialSierra Nevada Corporation: CommercialSpaceX: Commercial

International Space Station

The International Space Station program is linked by a series of complex legal, political and financial agreements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which govern ownership of the various components, crew and use rights, and crew rotation responsibilities and regulate the supply of the International Space Station. The project was launched in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

International Space Station has existed since November 20, 1998.

These are the space organizations involved (International Space Station):

Canadian Space Agency: GovernmentEuropean Space Agency: MultinationalJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency: GovernmentNational Aeronautics and Space Administration: GovernmentRussian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS): Government

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Dragon CRS-2 SpX-29 at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full nameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch service providerSpaceXMission nameDragon CRS-2 SpX-29Mission typeSupply spacecraftLaunch time11/06/2023OrbitLow-Earth orbitStatusReady for launchCountryThe USALocationKennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last time this information was updated is: 22.10.2023at 10:04 a.m.

