NASA missions up to date 2023: All details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Falcon 9:

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently scheduled for Friday, May 19, 2023 at 00:00.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. A total of 718 flights have taken off from here and 10 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 109 completed launches.

This is what we know about the “Iridium-9 & OneWeb 19” mission:

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

5 backup satellites for the Iridium NEXT constellation and 16 satellites for the OneWeb constellation (15 current generation and 1 next generation demonstration satellite) on a joint cruise.

The Falcon 9 will start its mission in the polar orbit. In space travel, polar orbits are the orbits of satellites that have an orbital inclination of 90°. During each orbit, the satellite moves over the North and South Poles.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Iridium-9 & OneWeb 19 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Iridium-9 & OneWeb 19 Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 19.05.2023 Orbit polar orbit Status not yet determined Land the USA Location Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA

The last update time for this information is the 12.05.2023at 00:22.

