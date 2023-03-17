Home Technology NASA missions up to date 2023: All details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch
Technology

NASA missions up to date 2023: All details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

by admin
NASA missions up to date 2023: All details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently dated for Thursday, 03/30/2023 at 00:00.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Unknown Pad. A total of 877 flights have taken off from here and 33 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 0 completed launches.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

A set of satellites for the Starlink megaconstellation – SpaceX’s project for a space-based Internet communications system.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

See also  Chat GPT and Co. do not replace a web search

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 6-3 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9
Full name Falcon 9 Block 5
launch service provider SpaceX
Missionsname Starlink Group 6-3
Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems
start time 30.03.2023
Orbit low earth orbit
Status not yet determined
Land the USA
Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 15.03.2023at 08:09.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Crying and fussing? Or the Chief of Hong...

Chinese ChatGPT rival “Ernie” disappointed in debut

The award-winning note-taking app for iPad enters the...

The meaning of original sound

Starfield gets a surprising +18 rating in Australia

Whale Shuang 360 AIO Antec P20C is now...

VW shows the electric car for the masses...

Rumor: The price of RTX 4070 has been...

Innovative water body monitoring in the land of...

ROG Hyperion GR701 God of Creation comes, X-shaped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy