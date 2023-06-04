NASA missions up to date 2023: All information about today’s Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently given for Sunday, 06/04/2023 at 16:12.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 219 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 161 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “Dragon CRS-2 SpX-28” mission:

The flight of the Falcon 9 is the flight of a supply spaceship.

commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station operated by SpaceX. The flight will be operated under NASA’s second Commercial Resupply Services contract.

Cargo Dragon 2 brings supplies and payloads, including essential materials in direct support of scientific and research investigations taking place aboard the space laboratory.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

These space programs are involved:

Commercial Resupply Services

Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) are a series of flights contracted by NASA to deliver cargo and supplies to the International Space Station. In 2008, the first CRS contracts were signed, awarding $1.6 billion to SpaceX for 12 Dragon cargo flights and Orbital Sciences for eight Cygnus flights, covering deliveries through 2016. The Falcon 9 and Antares rockets were also developed under the CRS program to bring cargo systems to the ISS.

Commercial Resupply Services has existed since December 23, 2008.

These are the space organizations involved (Commercial Resupply Services):

National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Government

Northrop Grumman Space Systems: Commercial

Sierra Nevada Corporation: Commercial

SpaceX: Commercial

International Space Station

The International Space Station program is linked by a complex set of legal, political and financial arrangements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which govern ownership of the various components, crew rights and use, and responsibilities for crew rotation and regulate the supply of the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

International Space Station has existed since November 20, 1998.

These are the participating space organizations (International Space Station):

Canadian Space Agency: Government

European Space Agency: Multinational

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency: Government

National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Government

Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS): Government

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Dragon CRS-2 SpX-28 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Dragon CRS-2 SpX-28 Mission type supply spaceship start time 04.06.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status ready to go Land the USA Location Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 03.06.2023at 12:34 p.m.

