NASA Opens Osiris-Rex Probe and Discovers “Black Dust and Debris” from Asteroid

NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission probe, which recently landed in the American desert in Utah, has opened and revealed “black dust and debris” inside the collection container that held fragments of the asteroid Bennu. The sample, collected in 2020, contains an estimated 250 grams of material. Despite a lid malfunction during the collection process, NASA successfully secured the sample and transferred it to the probe. It is expected that traces of the sample may be found outside the collection compartment. NASA plans to carefully analyze the material and disassemble the collection compartment to access the main sample. The space agency has scheduled a press conference for October 11 to share their findings. The analysis of the Bennu asteroid composition will help scientists gain insights into the formation of the Solar System and the habitability of Earth. There is a small risk that Bennu, which is 500 meters in diameter, could collide with Earth in 2182. However, NASA has previously demonstrated the ability to divert the trajectory of an asteroid through impact.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

