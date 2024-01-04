Home » NASA plans to carry out “Touch the Sun” mission this December – Gamereactor
NASA plans to carry out "Touch the Sun" mission this December

NASA plans to carry out "Touch the Sun" mission this December

NASA Prepares to Send Man-Made Object to Orbit Close to the Sun

NASA has announced its commitment to a groundbreaking mission that will see a man-made object travel closer to the sun than ever before, reaching speeds faster than anything previously attempted. The Parker Solar Probe is set to orbit the sun at a distance of approximately 6.1 million kilometers, where it will experience temperatures of approximately 1,400 degrees Celsius while traveling at ultra-high speeds of 435,000 mph.

Describing the mission as “landing on a star,” project scientist Dr. Nour Raouafi told BBC News: “This will be a monumental achievement for all mankind. This is equivalent to the moon landing in 1969.” The distance of 6.1 million kilometers may seem vast, but it is a mere 4% of the distance between the Earth and the sun, which is approximately 149 million kilometers.

The purpose of the mission is to understand key solar processes, including the corona, the sun’s atmosphere. The Parker Solar Probe is scheduled to embark on its historic journey on December 24, meaning science enthusiasts will have an extra gift to wake up to on Christmas morning.

This ambitious mission is set to push the boundaries of scientific exploration and could provide invaluable insights into the workings of our closest star, the sun.

