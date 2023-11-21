NASA Prepares for Unprecedented Close Encounter with Asteroid Apophis

The Space Agency ‘NASA’ is preparing for an unprecedented event in space exploration. The asteroid Apophis, a rock 185 meters in diameter, will come within an astonishing 32,200 kilometers of Earth in about five and a half years. This will be the closest an object of such dimensions has ever passed to our planet.

Initially discovered in 2004, Apophis raised concerns about a possible collision with Earth, with predictions pointing to a catastrophic event in 2029. However, recent samples collected from asteroid Bennu have allayed fears of an imminent collision, reducing the probability of impact to less than 1%. Despite this relief, attention is now focused on Apophis and its close approach, which offers a unique opportunity for detailed examination of this rare close encounter.

Apophis is named after an ancient Egyptian deity of chaos and destruction, Apep or Apophis, who represented the cosmic serpent. The asteroid, compared in size to the famous Empire State Building skyscraper in New York, United States, with 443 meters high and 8,094 square meters of surface, has been the object of study since its discovery. NASA has assigned the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to carry out an exhaustive investigation of Apophis for 18 months, including the possibility of landing on its surface.

Close monitoring will allow scientists to study the materials that make up this asteroid and monitor any changes in its orbit that may indicate future impact risks. Although the probabilities of impact are extremely low, experts point out that in the remote event of a collision, the impact would likely occur in the ocean, approximately 500 kilometers west of Santa Monica, United States.

NASA is taking proactive actions to better understand this cosmic phenomenon, offering unique insight that could help prevent future risks of asteroid impacts on Earth.