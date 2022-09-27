Home Technology NASA probe successfully hits asteroid ‘Dimorphs’ for first test | HYPEBEAST
NASA probe successfully hits asteroid 'Dimorphs' for first test

NASA probe successfully hits asteroid 'Dimorphs' for first test

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched a flight probe in November last year to carry out the “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” (DART), and successfully hit the target yesterday (26th) – a The historic moment of an asteroid moon called “Dimorphos” has immediately cheered engineers and scientists, and the move has proven to help establish preventive measures “to protect Earth from future destruction by cosmic objects.”

As the world‘s first defense mission aimed at preventing an asteroid from colliding with the earth, its purpose is to understand whether an artificially launched aircraft can change the orbit of a star that is threatening to the earth if it hits an asteroid. This time, “Didymos” and “Dimorphos” “A binary asteroid system consisting of a large and a small asteroid was targeted for the experiment and collided at about 21,600 kilometers per hour.

Since the vehicle is only one-hundredth of the volume of “Dimorphos”, it won’t cause the planet to shatter, at most a crater, and scientists expect the impact to move it slightly, making it more gravitational against the larger Didymos in the system. close.

After that, observatories around the world will continue to observe the asteroid system to confirm whether the test really succeeded in changing its motion. Readers may wish to watch the live video below to see the moment of impact.

