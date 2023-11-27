NASA receives laser message from 10 million miles away in space | News from Mexico

NASA Achieves Milestone in Deep Space Communication

NASA has made an incredible achievement by successfully receiving a signal from a spacecraft located an impressive 10 million kilometers away, transmitted through laser technology. This milestone, part of the DSOC (Deep Space Optical Communications) experiment, has been hailed by the space agency as a significant step that has the potential to transform spacecraft communications.

This achievement is particularly notable as it marks the first time that data has been transmitted through a laser from a location beyond the Moon, exceeding the distance from the lunar surface by more than 40 times.

Until now, most deep space ship communications have relied on radio signals sent and received from large antennas on Earth. However, these communications face limitations in terms of bandwidth, making it slow or impossible to transmit large files such as photos and videos in high definition.

NASA’s DSOC project represents an effort to explore optical communications using laser technology. The space agency suggests that this technology could improve data transmission speed by up to 100 times compared to current communications.

This advance has been proven beyond the moon with the launch of the Psyche mission, which left Earth last month with the aim of studying a distant asteroid. The spacecraft is equipped with a laser transceiver capable of sending and receiving laser signals in the near-infrared.

Last week, the laser team focused on a NASA laser beacon in California, marking an initial achievement that the agency describes as “first light” in a series of experiments that seek to demonstrate the effectiveness of laser technology in deep space. NASA’s successful use of laser communication technology in deep space has the potential to revolutionize spacecraft communications and significantly improve data transmission speeds in the future.