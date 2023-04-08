[The Epoch Times, April 8, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chen Juncun) Saturn has a famous ring structure, but the other three giant planets in the solar system (Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune) actually have ring structures. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released new images of Uranus. It has several clear halos that are eye-catching.

According to a report on NASA’s website on April 6, after capturing images of Neptune last year, the agency’s James Webb Space Telescope (James Webb Space Telescope) has captured a stunning picture of Uranus, which features eye-catching rings and bright stars. Atmospheric features. This picture was taken with infrared light.

Uranus has a total of 13 known rings, 11 of which can be seen in NASA images. Some halos are so bright and close together that they seem to merge into larger halos. The other two are fainter dust rings. The telescope was able to image these dust rings, showing their high sensitivity.

These dust rings have previously only been imaged by two other devices. One is the Voyager 2 spacecraft, which flew by Uranus in 1986, and the other is the Keck Observatory, which has advanced adaptive optics technology.

Uranus is the seventh planet in the solar system. The planet is unique in that it spins about 90 degrees from the plane of its orbit, appearing like a ball rolling along its orbit. This causes it to have extreme seasonal variations, as its poles experience many years of constant sunlight and the same number of years of constant darkness (its orbital period is 84 years).

Uranus’ north pole can be seen in the image. It’s currently in late spring, and summer won’t come until 2028. In contrast, the Voyager 2 spacecraft visited Uranus during the Antarctic summer. Right now, Antarctic summer is on the dark side of Uranus, not visible in the picture.

On Uranus’ right sun-facing north pole is a bright region known as the polar cap. The polar cap is special for Uranus. It appears to appear as the Arctic enters direct sunlight in summer, and then disappears in autumn.

While there is a bright cloud on the edge of the polar cap, there is another bright cloud to the left of Uranus. These are typical of Uranus’ clouds, visible in infrared wavelengths, and may be associated with storm activity.

Uranus has 27 known satellites. From NASA’s pictures, you can see the brightest 6 of them, including Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, Oberon, Miranda, Tianwei Guard fifteen (Puck). Many other satellites have been photographed because they are too small and too faint to be discerned.

Uranus is classified as an ice giant because of its internal chemical composition. Most of the planet’s mass is thought to be a hot and dense mass of water ice, including water, methane, and ammonia, with a small rocky core at its center.

