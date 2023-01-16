NASA officially announced last week that the Hubble Space Telescope (Hubble Space Telescope) recorded the last moment of a star being swallowed by a black hole, and fully presented the process with animation.

This astronomical phenomenon is also known as the “Tidal Disruption Event”, which means that when a star approaches a supermassive black hole and is pulled away by its tidal force, it is distorted into a doughnut-like appearance, and then part of the star’s mass is lost. After being captured and swallowed by the accretion disk around the black hole, it produces a temporary flare of electromagnetic radiation.

NASA believes that there is a balance between the gravity of the black hole sucking in the stellar material and the radiation blowing the material out, and they hope to learn more details by observing the whole process. Because the event AT2022dsb is too far away for telescopes to observe closely, but through the Hubble Space Telescope’s strong ultraviolet sensitivity to study the light of shattered stars, including hydrogen, carbon, etc., correlation spectroscopy also provides a lot clue.

It takes almost 100,000 years for every static supermassive black hole to have a tidal breakdown event. Therefore, observing the complete process is an important opportunity for astronomers to understand black holes. Interested readers may wish to click on the video to watch more details .

subscription Hypebeast Newsletterget the latest trend information and discounts regularly, and you can also pay attention to the following reports: