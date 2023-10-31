NASA Releases Image of ‘Ghostly Cosmic Hand’ from Giant Star’s Debris 1,500 Years Ago

NASA has unveiled a stunning image of a “ghostly cosmic hand,” formed from the debris of a giant star located 16,000 light years away from Earth. This unique image comes from a pulsar, which was once a giant star that exhausted its nuclear fuel about 1,500 years ago. Known as MSH 15-52, the pulsar transformed into a dense rotating neutron star with powerful magnetic fields, creating a mesmerizing pulsar wind nebula resembling a hand.

By studying the neutron star and its surrounding magnetic fields, NASA scientists aim to gain a deeper understanding of how pulsars inject particles into space and shape their environment. Using two of NASA’s X-ray telescopes, astronomers have been able to capture detailed data on the pulsar wind nebula, revealing the intricate structure of the hand-shaped formation.

The scientists utilized the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope to observe the nebula for an impressive 17 days, which is the longest period the telescope has focused on a single object since its launch in December 2021. This extended observation allowed researchers to map the magnetic field within the hand-shaped nebula, providing valuable insights into its formation.

Roger Romani, the study leader from Stanford University, explained that the charged particles responsible for the X-rays travel along the magnetic field lines, determining the nebula’s fundamental structure. Romani further highlighted the remarkable level of polarization detected within the nebula, suggesting the magnetic field is exceptionally uniform and straight.

Interestingly, turbulent areas within the nebula propel particles towards different regions resembling the wrist, fingers, and thumb of a hand. This energy impulse aids in understanding the life cycle of superenergetic matter and antimatter particles around the pulsar, offering crucial insights into how pulsars can act as powerful particle accelerators.

This extraordinary discovery follows NASA’s recent announcement regarding the Juno mission’s detection of a haunting face on Jupiter. Additionally, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory had previously detected MSH 15-52 back in 2001, identifying a formation reminiscent of a hand.

The unveiling of this ghostly cosmic hand image showcases the fascinating beauty and complexity of our universe while advancing our knowledge of pulsars and their role in shaping their surroundings. This remarkable finding opens up new avenues for exploration and further deepens our understanding of these celestial wonders.

