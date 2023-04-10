NASA earlier released the new “Uranus” image taken by the Webb Space Telescope. The photos taken this time can clearly see 11 of the 13 rings around Uranus. In the past, only the Voyager 2 probe and the Keck Observatory successfully captured them, and Never before has it been so clear as with the Webb telescope.

As the 7th planet in our solar system, Uranus is unique in that it spins sideways, approximately 90 degrees from the plane of its orbit, giving Uranus extreme seasons with constant years of sunlight and equal periods of darkness at the planet’s poles . Uranus’ north pole is currently in late spring, and summer will arrive in 2028.

This sharp image captured by the Webb Telescope’s NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) shows the dynamics of Uranus’ atmosphere, including a brightened region at the pole facing the sun, known as the polar cap, that appears to be illuminated by sunlight only in summer Appearing from time to time and disappearing in the fall, these data will help scientists better understand Uranus.

In addition, the Webb telescope has also photographed the brightest 6 of the 27 known satellites around Uranus. Interested readers may wish to go to the official NASA page for more information.

subscription Hypebeast Newsletterget the latest trend information and discounts regularly, and you can also pay attention to the following reports: