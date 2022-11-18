NASA has recently released the latest images taken by the Webb Space Telescope, from which you can see the hourglass-shaped clouds above and below, which can only be captured through NIRCam (near-infrared camera) to have such a clear picture. This cloud is classified as L1527.

The protostar hidden in the cloud can be seen. The protostar is the early stage of the star formation process. The black line passing through the middle is the protoplanetary disk. The light emitted by the protoplanetary disk illuminates the surrounding gas and dust before forming. The hourglass-shaped appearance in the image, blue is the thinnest part of the dust, and orange is the thicker area that does not transmit light.

After the protoplanetary disk is further compressed and its temperature is increased, it will eventually reach the stage of nuclear fusion, and gradually give birth to new stars. The protostar in this image was born only 100,000 years ago, and this capture will allow scientists to better understand the process of star birth.

subscription Hypebeast Newsletterget the latest trend information and discounts regularly, and you can also pay attention to the following reports: