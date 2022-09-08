Following the “Jupiter” last month, NASA soon released the “Spider Nebula” image taken by the Webb Space Telescope (James Webb Telescope) this time. The Spider Nebula is called Space Tarantula, also known as 30 Doradus. A diffuse nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud in the constellation Doradus.

NASA points out that the Tarantula Nebula, located 161,000 light-years from Earth, is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxy closest to the Milky Way, and is also home to the hottest and largest stars known to mankind. This time, the images were taken by the Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared camera, near-infrared spectrometer, and mid-infrared instrument, showing the spider silk-like structure, star formation, and cooler gas and dust, respectively.

To astronomers, the Tarantula Nebula is considered to be the same as Cosmic Noon because of its similar chemical composition, and because there are no star-forming regions in the Milky Way that produce stars at a rate, and the chemical composition is different. The evolution process closest to the peak of star formation has important reference value.

