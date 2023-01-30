NASA recently released a new photo of the surface of Mars captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Satellite. It was taken by the high-resolution camera HiRise carried by the satellite on December 12, 2022. It can be seen that in the circular fault zone, there are two meteorites. The pit and the middle position are composed of hills with a V-shaped collapse structure. The overall shape of the “bear face” has caused a lot of discussion on the Internet.

According to the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, the circular fault zone may have been created by deposits deposited on buried impact craters, and these deposits may be lava or mud. In fact, this is not the first time that there are cosmic photos similar to the real thing on the earth. At the same time as a coincidence, it can also help scientists understand more phenomena on planets. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

HiPOD: A Bear on Mars? This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really? More: https://t.co/MpLQBg38ur NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona#Mars #science #NASA https://t.co/2WUNquTUZH pic.twitter.com/1k2ZnLcJ5o — HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) (@HiRISE) January 25, 2023

