NASA Releases Stunning Image of Green Lightning in Jupiter’s Atmosphere

[NTD Times, Beijing time, July 01, 2023] Recently, NASA released an astonishing image of Jupiter, showcasing the mesmerizing green lightning that illuminates the atmospheric vortex at the planet’s north pole. This captivating image has sparked widespread fascination among the public.

The image was captured by NASA’s JunoCam probe during its 31st flyby of Jupiter on December 31, 2020. The probe was positioned around 32,000 kilometers above Jupiter’s cloud tops, situated at a latitude of approximately 78 degrees. Scientist Kevin M. Gill meticulously processed the photo from the probe’s raw data, revealing this extraordinary natural phenomenon.

Juno has been studying Jupiter closely and has documented multiple lightning strikes on the giant planet. This extensive research has enabled scientists to draw comparisons and identify similarities and differences between the lightning on Jupiter and that which occurs on Earth.

NASA experts have highlighted the distinct nature of lightning on both planets. On Earth, lightning occurs within charged clouds and is predominantly concentrated near the equator. Conversely, on Jupiter, lightning is known to transpire within clouds that carry ammonia solutions, often found near the planet’s poles.

The Juno probe has been orbiting Jupiter on an elliptical path since July 2016, completing a remarkable 52 close flybys of the gas giant. With the ambitious goal of extending its service life until September 2025, the mission intends to provide a comprehensive understanding of the entire Jupiter system, encompassing the planet itself, its rings, and its numerous moons.

Jupiter, known as the “Sui Xing” or “Fu Xing” in Chinese culture due to its 12-year orbit around the ecliptic, holds tremendous significance in the solar system. As the largest planet, it exhibits a mass one-thousandth that of the sun while surpassing the combined mass of all other planets by 2.5 times. Scientists have aptly nicknamed Jupiter the “vacuum cleaner” of the solar system due to its crucial role in protecting other planets from potential comet bombardment.

This groundbreaking discovery of the green lightning in Jupiter’s atmosphere adds to the ever-growing knowledge and fascination surrounding the mysteries of our universe. As we continue to unravel the secrets of our cosmic neighbors, the Juno mission promises to unveil more captivating revelations about Jupiter, further deepening our understanding of this awe-inspiring planet.

