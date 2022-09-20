Following the earlier “Spider Nebula”, NASA today released an image of “Mars” captured by the Webb Space Telescope, which is also the first image of Mars returned by the telescope after its launch at the end of last year.

Since the Webb Space Telescope is designed to detect distant galaxies, it is easy for the very close Mars to cause the instrument to show a chaotic picture of detector saturation. Astronomers can only use a very short exposure picture to receive through the received part of the light with the application of special data analysis techniques to adjust the extreme brightness of Mars.

The images and spectra released this time were taken on September 5, mainly through the NIRCam near-infrared camera and the NIRSpec near-infrared spectrometer, and the location was the eastern half of Mars. First you can see on the right side of Figure 1 are two images taken by NIRCam with a short wavelength of 2.1 microns and a long wavelength of 4.3 microns. The former shows the Huygens crater, the dark volcanic rocks of Great Setis, and the Greek plain, and the latter shows It is an image of thermal radiation. The brightness of the light is related to the temperature of the surface and the atmosphere. The bright yellow is right at the saturation epipolar line of the detector, but some light is also absorbed by carbon dioxide as it passes through the atmosphere.

Then Figure 2 shows the spectrum recorded by NIRSpec, also the first Mars spectrum from the Webb Space Telescope, in which preliminary analysis revealed a rich set of spectral signatures, including information about dust, ice clouds, the types of rocks on the planet’s surface, and the composition of the atmosphere. In the future, members of the Mars team will use this information to continue to look for differences in different areas of the surface, and trace gases such as methane and hydrogen chloride in the atmosphere.

