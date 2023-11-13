NASA Scientists Meet in Puerto Rico to Discuss Europa Clipper Mission and Technology Advances

Nearly 200 scientists and engineers from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) who are part of the Europa Clipper mission team met this week in Puerto Rico, almost a year after the launch of a space probe that will explore an icy moon of Jupiter to learn about its habitability, composition and geography.

The mission, which began to be conceptualized 25 years ago and received approval from NASA in 2015, contemplates the launch of the device, in October 2024, from the Kennedy Space Center, after which the spacecraft will take about five and a half years to fulfill its objective: make about 50 revolutions around the planet’s orbit to explore the moon Europa.

“Can Europe be a place that possibly harbors life? We are not talking about people, but about single-celled life, microbes. Europa has an icy surface, but we believe, underneath, that there is a global ocean that doubles the volume of all our oceans combined on Earth,” commented Robert Pappalardo, scientific director of the mission, in an interview with El Nuevo Día, when talking about the main objective of the trip.

This was the thirteenth meeting of the group of engineers and scientists – which includes geologists, geophysicists, experts in chemical compositions and astronomers – related to the launch of the mission, as its members work from different laboratories in American and European cities.

Periodic meetings serve to discuss updates on assigned tasks, as well as the operation of the instruments that will be used on the trip to the moon Europa. “We all come together to talk about science, to see how the different instruments work and learn from each other,” Pappalardo added.

### Why in Puerto Rico?

Less than a year after the launch of the mission, the scientists that comprise it chose to gather in Puerto Rico to integrate in person the Puerto Ricans participating in a program of student observers, who, for the past years, have accompanied the specialists in their meetings remotely.

The academic program seeks to connect NASA scientists with undergraduate students at universities that serve minority or underrepresented communities.

The Europa Clipper mission is associated with the Puerto Rico NASA Space Grant Consortium, attached to the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) in Río Piedras. This initiative has had three groups or classes, in which 30 Puerto Rican students have participated.

“In recent years, those students have only been able to watch our meetings remotely. We thought it would be difficult to get them to come to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA’s main solar system exploration center). It is difficult to finance and organize logistics. But what if we come to them, to Puerto Rico, and bring the mission here, and then the students can be here with us?” said Pappalardo, who specializes in geology and ice surfaces.

The six Puerto Rican students from the last group and some from previous years participated in this meeting, as well as Dr. Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division.

The director of the Puerto Rico NASA Space Grant Consortium, Dr. Gerardo Morell, highlighted, for his part, that the observer program has had great roots and, each year, they receive over 100 applications to work on the mission.

“There is a lot of interest, not only in Europa Clipper, but in planetary sciences in general and in NASA, which is an important name in Puerto Rico. So all the opportunities that students see to connect with the people at NASA, they go for them, and it has become a very competitive program,” said Morell.

Likewise, he understands that the opportunity to have hundreds of NASA scientists in Puerto Rico will open the way to continue bringing projects to the archipelago that benefit not only university students.

The observer program, according to Pappalardo and Morell, can also be a spearhead so that more young Puerto Ricans are encouraged to pursue a career in planetary sciences and, eventually, become part of the mission.

### Technological advances

The meeting in Puerto Rico would also fulfill the purpose of presenting the advances in the instruments that will be used in the space mission. These are very sophisticated tools that will allow scientists to obtain a lot of data, even without landing on the moon in Europe.

For example, they will have a high-resolution camera and a radar that will allow them to penetrate the ice layer and even see the surface of the moon from the ship.

“NASA then makes these tools available for the study of our Earth. These tools are refined for planetary sciences, but then they implement these techniques on satellites so that we have a better understanding of the climate, the evolution of our planet and how we can mitigate climate change,” Morell explained about the relevance of the advances. in technologies.

For example, he mentioned that technological advances in the Caribbean were often used to make projections regarding when there will be environmental stress that could cause coral bleaching.

“There are subtle changes in the environment that satellites can see and the human eye cannot because it is so close. You can see it from afar with this technology and you can say: ‘there is a stressor in the environment that is about to cause coral bleaching.’ “So, you can go to mitigate the stress, before the whitening occurs,” said the scientist, who is betting that this meeting will allow more events of this nature to be promoted in Puerto Rico.